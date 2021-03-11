Members of the Clergy and Working Together Mississippi deliver letters in support of Medicaid expansion

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Members of the Clergy and Working Together Mississippi appeal to state leaders in person at the State Capitol Wednesday afternoon, asking them to expand Medicaid.
The group says they have been working over the last three years to provide more healthcare to those in need across the state.
They delivered 300 letters from members of the clergy and supporters of Working Together Mississippi to the Governor, Lt. Governor and Speaker of the House.
They say by passing up on the federal money, Mississippi has lost jobs, hospitals have closed and an untold number of people in this state are suffering.
Bishop Ronnie Crudup said, “If they will expand Medicaid here, listen, not only will we reap a billion dollars over the next two years, we will reap another 19,000 jobs in this state. Our healthcare system, our hospitals will end up being better, we won’t lose anything, they’re gonna be strengthened.”
Bishop Crudup also said with the amount of hurt, pain and suffering that occurred across Mississippi when the federal money was turned down for political reasons, it is not just a health issue it is a moral issue.
