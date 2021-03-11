Gulfport School District collects two tons of peanut butter for Coast food pantries

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The March of the Mayors food drive is in the home stretch, and the Gulfport School District has set the bar rather high. Peanut butter, that was the item donated by students and faculty from Gulfport’s schools.
As a matter of fact, if you can’t find your favorite jar of peanut butter on the shelves of stores across South Mississippi, it’s very likely because the Gulfport School District has donated two tons or more than 4,000 jars of the peanut goodness.
Gulfport High’s Health Occupational Students of America group leader, Tami Armstrong said that this event was perfect for students in her club.
“These are students in health science at Gulfport High School,” said Armstrong. “So, as health care professionals, they know that it’s very important to be compassionate. That’s just one way that we can show the community our compassion for the less fortunate.”
HOSA student and club member Ahmaud McNair is getting a head start on the lessons of community service and being a good citizen.
“We all pretty much joined the class to help others,” said McNair. “Later on in life, we’ll teach our kids the same thing. We just keep donating so that we learn at an early age to start.”
Once all of the peanut butter is picked up, it will be sent over to Extra Tables to help stock their eight partner pantries across the Gulf Coast.
