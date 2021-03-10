14-year-old Jackson County girl charged in shooting death of 19-year-old male

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A 14-year-old girl has been arrested and charged as an adult in the shooting death of a 19-year-old male.
The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the Fontainebleau community of Jackson County.
The victim, Mikell Gordon of Ocean Springs, was found lying in the road near the intersection of Center Street and Spruce Street when authorities arrived, said Capt. Randy Muffley with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.
Gordon died from an apparent gunshot wound, said Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr.
The 14-year-old suspect, along with two witnesses, were still in the area when investigators arrived. She was taken into custody and is charged with manslaughter. Her name is not being released at this time.
The suspect’s initial court appearance will be Thursday, March 11, at 1:30 p.m. at the County Court.
This is a developing story. We will update it as new information becomes available.
