Warm and windy Wednesday

Even though the calendar says spring starts next weekend, the weather says spring has arrived this week. Temperatures start off in the 50s and 60s this morning which is around 20 degrees warmer than yesterday morning. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies today with pleasantly warm afternoon highs in the warm 70s and breezy southeast winds. Gusts may top 20 miles per hour at times. While a stray rain shower can’t be ruled out, most of South Mississippi will likely stay rain-free all day. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the cool 50s. Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the warm 70s. A mainly rain-free pattern is expected through the weekend. But, better chances for showers arrive around early next week.