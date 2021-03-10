Warm and breezy today

It’s going to stay warm today with highs in the mid to upper 70s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, and it will remain breezy this afternoon. Winds from the southeast will be around 15-25 MPH.
Tonight will be mild, and we’ll keep some cloud cover in place. Lows will be near 60s, and we’ll have slight breeze from the southeast. Thursday and Friday will stay warm and breezy. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out, but rain chances will remain slow.
We’ll be very warm this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances remain slim on Saturday and Sunday, but we’ll have a better chance for showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday.
