WANTED: Police looking for suspect accused of damaging vehicles, bus station

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police are trying to identify a suspect accused of damaging several vehicles and windows, causing hundreds of dollars in damage.
Surveillance photos released Wednesday show the suspect, who police say committed the crimes on March 1, causing over $1,400 in damage to several vehicles at Merit Health and several windows at a CTA bus station on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Estimated damages to the vehicles were over $1,000, said police, while damages to the bus station were over $400.
Mississippi law says anyone convicted of malicious mischief, which includes damaging or destroying someone else’s property, faces up to five years in prison and as much as a $10,000 fine.
Authorities are asking anyone with information about the suspect to contact Biloxi Police at 228-392-0641. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.
