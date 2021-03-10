Southern Miss Set to Increase Capacity for Outdoor Sports This Spring

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (USM Athletics) - The Southern Miss Athletics ticket office announced today increased seating capacity at all spring sport venues.
First priority will be given to individuals who are on waiting lists for spring sport season tickets. There will be an additional release of student tickets for baseball and softball while limited individual game tickets will be made available for advanced sale for spring sports beginning with this weekend’s baseball series against University of Louisiana at Pete Taylor Park.
Individual game tickets will be sold only during the week of scheduled contests and will be available Monday at 8:00 am through Friday at noon each week. No tickets will be sold at facility box offices on gameday.
Please call the Southern Miss ticket office at 601-266-5418 or visit southermisstickets.com to purchase tickets.
Additionally, the Southern Miss Athletics Department reminds fans that athletics venues will observe CDC guidelines and will continue to ask fans to follow the current rules put in place during the pandemic:
- Face coverings will be required for all patrons to enter and exit the stadium and at all times when patrons are “in transit” within the concourse, elevators, restrooms and concession sales areas. Face coverings will be recommended and encouraged in seating areas. All credentialed game day workers and employees will wear face coverings at all times.
- Exceptions include children under 6 years old or for medical or behavioral conditions.
- To the extent possible, all transactions will be contactless or touchless such as mobile ticketing, contactless ticket scanning, cashless concession sales, etc.
- Hand sanitizing stations will be placed at gate entrances and at multiple locations throughout the stadium.