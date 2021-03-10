NFL sets Salary Cap for 2021 season

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One week before the NFL turns the calendar to the 2021 season officially, they released the salary cap for all teams and the Saints still have lots of work to do.
The Saints have been actively restructuring contracts and releasing veterans to maneuver their way under the cap by the league deadline of March 17th at 3 PM, central time. As of Wednesday morning, the NFL Players’ Association lists New Orleans as being $236.915 million, or $54.415 million over, although it’s unclear if that number has been updated to reflect the recent restructuring of Malcolm Jenkins’ and Andrus Peat’s contracts.
On Tuesday, Marcus Williams received the Saints’ franchise tag, meaning he will earn $10.612 million, unless a long term deal is agreed upon.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.