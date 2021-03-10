Highway 49 project on schedule for summer 2022 completion

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) -This week the Mississippi Department of Transportation says they’re still on schedule for the Highway 49 widening project.
Crews lost a week of work last month due to the ice storm and the rain that followed. They are now back at work here and making some progress that motorists have noticed in recent days.
Traffic has now been moved onto new pavement on the outside lanes which is making for an easier commute.
Crews are now doing signal work at intersections installing new traffic lights.
They have completed some curbing in the median and are now undercutting the pavement there.
This summer they will be completing paving on the newly added lane in each direction and turn lanes.
The completion date for this project is sometime next summer which can’t come soon enough for some motorists.
M.D.O.T. spokesman Michael Flood said,
“You’ll notice a lot of new median work, new curb and gutters that kind of thing so if you travel the area you’ll definitely notice the amount of progress crews have made there. We appreciate the public’s patience in getting through this. We want to get through it without any major accidents”.
The work zone here is 7 and a half miles long.
In the coming months, there will be more construction crews on the road here.
MDOT is asking that you slow down, and keep your eyes on the road and off the phone as you drive through here.
They’ve been able to avoid any major accidents and they’d like to keep it that way.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.