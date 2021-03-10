Fort Bayou bridge temporarily closing has businesses worried

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Come Sunday, March 14, the Fort Bayou bridge that connects the St. Martin community into downtown Ocean Springs will be closing temporarily. Businesses in the area are worried things may slow down for them.
“That’s a very big trafficking area that we get our fuels into vicinity here, so I don’t think it’s going to be a positive thing at all given that’s a bridge a lot of our customers use,” said Cadeem Brown, co-owner of CB’s Jamaican Jerk.
“We’re going to lose our most loyal customers who come across the bridge every day,” said Daniel Louis at Prince Seafood Shack.” “It’s going to be a hassle either driving down 90 or taking exit 57 just to come all the way over here.”
According to MDOT, the closure will allow crews to start repairs. This $20 million project will be updating the bridge’s motor, generator, gears and axels. Crews will also repaint the bridge. MDOT reported the bridge will be closed for 45 days so all those repairs can be made.
Tuesday afternoon Ocean Springs, city leaders voted to put a billboard up on Interstate 110 to direct people to downtown. The county also put another billboard up at Highway 57.
“The billboard will basically let everyone know that Ocean Springs is still open for business,” said Ocean Springs Mayor Shea Dobson. “Letting them know they can still go down two different routes to get into Ocean Springs instead of down Washington Avenue.”
Once the 45-day closure is over, MDOT said only two lanes will be open so workers can do additional work on the drawbridge.
“I understand the safety of the workers on there who feel unsafe with all the cars driving past them with their heavy machinery on it and they’re already putting maximum weight on the bridge, so I can understand. Same time, why they have to shut it down?” Louis said.
MDOT is expecting the entire project to be complete by the end of this year. In the meantime, business owners said they’re doing their best to inform their customers of the closures and alternate routes.
“As much as it’s not what I want to do, yes I have to. Information is everything, so I give them heads up all the time,” Brown said. “Like hi, the bridge is closing, so if you try to come and see us and can’t get through, try and call so I can give you an alternate route.”
“We’re going to lose our fire department guys, so that’s going to suck, but some of our city guys, they’ll still drive over,” Louis said. “So a couple of our regulars said they’ll still come by.”
