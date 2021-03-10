Businesses hopeful that warm weather will bring visitors to the Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The spring season is almost here and with warmer temperatures and relaxed restrictions, many are hopeful that businesses will benefit from an influx of travelers.
This week, the CDC released its recommendation advising people against traveling for the spring break holiday, saying travel increases the risk of getting and spreading COVID-19.
But the months ahead are typically the busiest for Gulfport Biloxi International Airport, as warm weather brings people from across the country to the Gulf Coast’s beaches.
”Spring and summer are usually peak times for travel,” said Airport Director Clay Williams.
With the rollback of restrictions in Mississippi, tourism industry leaders are hopeful that it will bring more people - and more revenue - to the Coast.
“Having a market here on the Gulf Coast that is open and available for visitors to come is certainly helpful to air travel,” said Wiliams.
The airport is already seeing an increase as spring break season begins.
“We have actually been very pleased with what we have seen here of late,” said Williams. “There is a great deal of pent up leisure demand.”
Those who visit the shores of South Mississippi will no doubt seek entertainment and fun, and one of the Coast’s most popular attractions will be open to greet them.
After being closed for months following damage in Hurricane Zeta, Margaritaville Resort Biloxi is once again back open.
”With spring, we expect a lot of families to come out here and enjoy what we have to offer here for spring break and for summer vacations,” said Tessy Lambert, the resort’s director of public relations.
The resort is opening its doors on Wednesday with several new amenities and are confident that the crowds will once again return.
”Knowing that they have missed out on this last year of travel, they are looking for more exciting experiences, and I think that’s exactly what they are going to find right here on the coast of Mississippi and at Margaritaville,” said Lambert.
Margaritaville officially re-opens Wednesday morning at 11 am.
Although the CDC recommends that people don’t travel, the guidelines released by the agency this week advises anyone who is traveling to get vaccinated. The CDC also recommends getting a COVID-19 test one to three days before travel and keeping a copy of the test results with you in case it’s needed. Lastly, the CDC said make sure to check travel restrictions before you go somewhere and continue to take safety measures, like wearing a mask and social distancing.
