Warm and sunny today

It’s beautiful today! We’ll warm up into the low to mid 70s this afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. It will be breezy at times with southeast winds around 10-20 MPH. Tonight will be mild with temperatures only dropping into the mid 50s. A few clouds may move in overnight.
A little more cloud cover is expected on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 70s, and the humidity will be higher. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out, but rain chances will remain very slim. Friday and Saturday will be even warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
A few more showers are possible by Sunday and Monday thanks to a cold front. It’s going to remain warm with highs in the mid 70s.
