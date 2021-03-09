Tuesday’s Forecast

Another nice weather day for us is in store. It should be a lot like yesterday with morning temperatures mainly in the chilly 30s and 40s. And then a pleasant afternoon with highs mainly in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Today’s skies should be mainly sunny to start. But, it may become cloudier by this afternoon. Breezy southeast winds are expected at about 10 to 20 miles per hour. Tonight, partly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the 50s. Tomorrow, a stray shower can’t be ruled out but otherwise it’ll be a partly to mostly cloudy day with highs mainly in the 70s. The rest of the week looks breezy and pleasantly mild with mornings in the 50s and afternoons in the 70s. Next decent chance for rain could arrive around Sunday or Monday.