Sunkist Country Club, golfers ready for Slavic Invitational’s return

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Why do folks like visitors from Illinois come to the Coast? For the weather, and in this case, the golf.
“You’ve got snowbirds down here, the weather’s good. As long as the sun’s shining, they’re playing golf,” said Tracy McGuire, professional at Sunkist Country Club.
Many more from all over will be playing golf in South Mississippi on the last weekend of September in the 46th Annual Slavic Invitational.
“It’s one of the largest amateur tournaments in the world with more than 500 two-man teams playing three days of golf and having non-golf activities at the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino.”
“It’s one of the biggest four balls in the United States, and it’s a fun tournament, and it’s a good three days for us,” McGuire added. “We love to have them back. We love to have them at Sunkist.”
Sunkist is the tournament’s original home course, but last fall, instead of birdies and bogeys, it was COVID-19 that played through and canceled the event. However, it’ll be back in 2021.
“Normally they’ve got 1,600 people, so you know they’re all not gonna go to the Lodge at night. They’re going to go other places, so it’s gonna impact. They’re going to the gas stations, so it impacts everybody,” he said.
Slavic Invitational Committee member Mike Kovacevich said more details on the event will be coming soon, including registration and golf course information.
