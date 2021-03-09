No. 9 Pearl River comes alive to hand Hinds first loss

“I told the guys after the last the game, ‘Man I’ve been through it. I know I look young and vibrant, but I’ve been coaching for some years now, and I’ve been fortunate to win some games and championships that I am very proud of,” Pearl River coach Chris Oney said. “I told them after the Co-Lin game that was the proudest of a team that I have ever been. Now I’ve got to tell them again that this is the proudest of a team I have ever been.”