Nick Krass commits to Ole Miss

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - St. Patrick star Nick Krass tweeted out late Sunday night that he is committed to play for Kermit Davis and Ole Miss.
Krass is only a junior but has been a key piece on each of the last two Fighting Irish squads, which have won multiple games in the state playoffs. Krass was a standout this past season on both sides of the floor, averaging almost 18 points per contest, along with over five rebounds, and three steals.
As of now, he is the only Ole Miss commit for the class of 2022.
