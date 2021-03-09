MBI arrests 2 for human trafficking; 4 victims recovered

LAUDERDALE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation arrested two people after a human trafficking sting in Lauderdale County.
MBI arrested two men for human trafficking and were able to recover four victims.
The undercover sting was assisted by Mississippi Highway Patrol, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Office of Homeland Security, Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, Mississippi National Guard Counter-Drug Task Force and the Pearl Police Department.
James Boylan, 43, and Guy Hammonds, 52, were arrested and charged with human trafficking.
The National Human Trafficking Hotline is 1-888-373-7888. If you have concerns that someone may be a victim, please call.
