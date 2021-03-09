Independent pharmacies an overlooked source of COVID-19 vaccines

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The demand for COVID-19 vaccines continues to outpace supply in Mississippi.
One source for vaccines, however, has been overlooked by many people seeking a shot: independent pharmacies.
The initial roll-out of coronavirus vaccines was limited to state health departments, hospitals and clinics. Then large national chain pharmacies were brought in. In the last three weeks, independent local pharmacies have joined the list of places to get vaccinated.
“Unfortunately, independent pharmacies didn’t get their supply of vaccine until six weeks into it, after some of the other outlets got it,” said Craig Sartin, owner and pharmacist of Sartin’s Discount Drugs. “Which was a shame because, with so many independent pharmacies that can have the availability and do it, I think we could have really got a better jump on it if the supplies had been more available to independent pharmacies also.”
Sartin said they are giving 30 to 40 shots a day.
One of those was Maureen Bacon of Gulfport who had booked a vaccine at the Coliseum for next week but found a faster way to get her shot.
“Their first availability was Monday the 15th,” Bacon explained. “Then I also noticed on the website that local pharmacies also had shots available. So I called, this was really close to our residence, and I was able to get in the very next day, and I am vaccinated.”
Both of Bacon’s parents have been vaccinated and she was happy when the state opened vaccine availability to residents over 50.
“I am elated, I’m so happy,” Bacon said.
She spent her 15-minute waiting period shopping in the pharmacy’s gift area with her mother.
There are about a dozen independent pharmacists in the three southern counties that give the shots. Two that we spoke with, Sartin’s and French Drug Company, are offering both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
“We were able to get some Moderna and so I started taking appointments for that,” said John Pittman, owner and pharmacist of French Drug Company. “And I’m getting ready to transition to the Johnson & Johnson just because of the one dose, so that will free up more spaces so I’ll be able to vaccinate more people in the community.”
Sartin’s is offering their customers a choice of vaccines. He said the supply chain has been reliable with the Moderna vaccine, but he hasn’t seen how available the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be.
Both pharmacies said they schedule their vaccines in batches of 10 to match what they can get out of a single vile of the Moderna. Once that vial is punctured, there is a six-hour window to administered.
“To date, we have not wasted a single dose,” Sartin said.
