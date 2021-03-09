Hancock Co. School superintendent to retire after 38 years in education

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Superintendent Alan Dedeaux will retire as an educator at the end of the school year after serving nearly 40 years as an educator.
Dedeaux has been the superintendent of Hancock County School District for the last 13 years.
On Tuesday, he announced that he would retire effective June 30, 2021.
Dedeaux was born in Hancock County, graduating from Hancock North Central High School. He has served the district as a teacher, coach, bus driver, school administrator, and is now superintendent.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.