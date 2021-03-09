Employee involved in claims of racial slurs fired from Gulfport grocery store

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The employee involved in a racially-charged verbal altercation has been fired this week, according to a statement from Froogel’s grocery store.
The statement released on the store’s Facebook page said after an internal investigation, the employee was terminated effective immediately.
“Froogel’s strives to provide its employees with a hostile free work environment and it demands that its employees provide a pleasant shopping experience for its valued customers,” the letter read. “We at Froogel’s deeply regret that this incident occurred.”
This comes after protesters were seen at the Hardy Court Shopping Center three days in a row beginning Sunday after a couple alleged that racial slurs were made toward them while they were shopping last week.
The employee had been placed on leave during the investigation into the incident.
