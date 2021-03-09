Doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrive in South Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The first doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine were distributed in South Mississippi Monday.
The one-shot vaccine is expected to help speed up the process of getting people vaccinated across the country.
“Well Ms. Ann, you are about to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” explained nurse practitioner Edwina Roland.
“Yeah, I can’t believe it,” Ann Collins replied.
With that, a Biloxi couple in their early 70s finally got vaccinated at the Singing River Health System clinic in Biloxi. It was one of 10 clinics the system will be distributing 1,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to this week.
“That was it?” Collins asked.
“You are vaccinated,” Roland replied.
“Oh, I’m so happy,” Collins laughed.
It has been a rough year for the couple. Ann Collins had heart failure and was not given much chance to live. After open-heart surgery, she and her husband Lee stayed isolated and waited for their chance to get a shot.
“I couldn’t get an appointment. Every time I got into the system, there was no appointments left. So you know what, we just quit calling,” Ann said.
“We just quit calling and said, ‘It’s going to break open to where they’re going to get a lot more open places,’” Lee added.
The introduction of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was the break they were looking for.
“We are so happy. We have so many problems, and this shot means a lot to us, it does,” Ann said.
