Coast schools celebrate National School Breakfast Week

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s National School Breakfast Week, a week dedicated to highlighting the importance of that first meal before classes start.
Coast schools are celebrating with different activities to make breakfast more exciting.
At Woolmarket Elementary School, students who eat breakfast are entered into a raffle for a basket full of goodies.
Studies show students who eat breakfast have better concentration in classrooms and perform well on standardized tests.
“We want the kids to eat healthy. We want the kids to be healthy throughout the day. We want them to be able to increase their scores, and we want to also build our relationship with the kids. We want them to come in and say hi to us and start their days off in a positive way,” said Vonnie Yocum, cafeteria manager for Woolmarket Elementary.
National School Breakfast Week is an effort that began in 1989.
