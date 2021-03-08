18-year-old charged in weekend shooting that left a juvenile injured in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport police are investigating a shooting that sent one young man to the hospital and another to jail. It happened Sunday at 4:27 p.m. in the 14000 block of Spruce Court.
According to police, 18-year-old Makel Thomas and a juvenile got into a verbal argument that led to Thomas shooting the young man. The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but is expected to survive his injuries.
Thomas turned himself in to police just before midnight. He’s charged with two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and one count of aggravated assault. Bond was set at $200,000.
If you have any information about this crime, you’re asked to call Gulfport Police at (228) 868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.