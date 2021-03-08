Nearly one-third of Mississippians now vaccinated, minority numbers increasing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nearly one-third of the state’s population is now vaccinated against the deadly COVID-19 virus.
As of March 7, 2021, the Mississippi State Health Department reports a total of 755, 202 vaccines have been administered, which includes 274,434 people that have received both doses.
CVS and Walgreens have distributed a total of 88,725 vaccines and the lion share of the COVID-19 vaccines, 908,490, have been administered by hospitals, private clinics, and MSDH drive-through clinics.
Of the total number of vaccines administered, MSDH 25 percent have been Blacks, 66 percent whites, and 8 percent Asian or other, MSDH says.
Since March 19 when the first COVID-19 death was reported in Mississippi, a total of 6,808 people have died.
The virus overwhelmed the state’s already fragile education and healthcare system.
Schools and hospitals have had to do more with limited resources and staffing just to keep Mississippians educated and healthy.
While Coronavirus deaths, cases, and hospitalization are seeing a new, low trend, the state’s top doctor still says, “Wear a mask in public and avoid social events. We need time to vaccinate more people to prevent the 4th wave and dodge the threat of emerging variants!”
Governor Tate Reeves encourages vulnerable populations like the elderly to continue mask-wearing as well, but he recently ended his statewide ban on masks saying each person can decide what’s best for themselves.
Reeves said, “The fact is that the numbers don’t justify government interaction at the levels that we’re seeing in other states.”
