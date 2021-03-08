Natchez burglar calls 911 for help after getting stuck

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A man who attempted a daring burglary at a Natchez school on Sunday had to call 911 himself, according to police.
Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said first responders had to be dispatched to Frazier Elementary just before 9 p.m. Sunday to rescue Willie Dobbins, 19, who was suspended from the ceiling of the school.
Police say Dobbins is from Hattiesburg.
”Dobbins called 911 and told dispatchers he was trapped in the cafeteria,” Daughtry said.
Police said Dobbins appeared to be trying to break in through the roof where money is kept, but he got stuck.
The teenager is in police custody and has some scrapes and bruises.
