Multiple fire crews battling another forest fire blazing in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Multiple fire crews are responding to another forest fire that’s blazing in Harrison County off Highway 67.
According to Kevin Craft from Mississippi Forestry Commission, the fire burned approximately 360-acres of land. However, Craft says the fire is 65% contained, but will continue to burn throughout the night.
He also wanted to advise the public that you will see an active fire and smoke, but it’s within containment lines.
He also wanted to warn everyone that more fires could spark throughout March due to the weather.
“March is our wildfire prevention month,” said Craft. “We have a lot of high winds and a lot of low humidity in March, so we ask the public to be aware that this is a very busy burning time of the year and normally our hottest part of the year for the fire season. We just ask you to be really careful with any open flame on these high windy days.”
Along with the Mississippi Forestry Commission, Harrison County Fire Rescue, and Biloxi Fire Department are all working the fire. They will continue to check fire lanes in the morning.
