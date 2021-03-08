Monday’s Forecast

Out the door early Monday will face temperatures in the chilly 40s and cold 30s. So, it’s a good idea to dress warmly. With abundant sunshine today, our high temperatures will mainly range from the upper 60s to the lower 70s so it’ll be just about as pleasant as it was yesterday if not a few degrees warmer. Clear skies tonight with overnight lows mainly in the lower 40s and upper 30s. Beautiful weather continues tomorrow with similar afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A high pressure system keeps us dry this entire workweek. A warm up is possible during the second half of the workweek as this high pressure system slides more to the east of us, pulling warmer air our way from the Gulf of Mexico. Rain chances may come back into the picture at some point this weekend or early next week.