‘He has touched so many lives in the community’: American Legion Post 73 hosts benefit for Lt. Boutte in Picayune

“Before all of this happened, I saw him one last time,” said Harris. “I wanted to help with another benefit for a man who was killed in Bay St. Louis. My truck was experiencing problems on Highway 607. He actually blocked traffic for me to get off of the road and helped me get to the benefit. I was smiling, he was smiling, he’s a great guy. People support law enforcement, especially around here. It doesn’t matter who it is or what, it shouldn’t happen to anybody.”