‘He has touched so many lives in the community’: American Legion Post 73 hosts benefit for Lt. Boutte in Picayune

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The American Legion Post 73 of Pearl River County wanted to give back to Lt. Michael Boutte’s family for all the sacrifices the fallen deputy has made for the area. That’s why a benefit was held today in Boutte’s honor, with proceeds going to his children.
Organizers said the American Legion had over 210 pounds of chicken for purchase, and we’re told several organizations in the community donated items to raffle off.
Boutte served in Pearl River County, before Hancock County and organizers said they wanted to give back to his family for all the sacrifices he has made for the area.
Jennifer Harvey, operations manager for American Legion Post 73, said she’s noticed the amount of respect Boutte has from the community by the size of the turnout for the event.
“He has touched so many lives in the community, so of course we were going to pitch in and people were going to come out,” said Harvey. “He was always willing to help whenever someone needed it. It was late on our heart and we wanted to do something to give back.”
Katherine Mitchell said she’s been an employee in the organization for 10 years. She said that the community loves being there for a person when someone needs help.
“Pearl River County is close and everybody kind of knows everybody,” said Mitchell. “They want to help out, especially in times of need like this. Death is a hard thing and anything that we can do as a community that can help a family that’s going through that, then we’ll come together a lot for that.”
Irwin Harris is the financial treasure for the group, and he said he knows Boutte personally. Harris had to fightback his tears while explaining how much Boutte has touched him in his life.
“Before all of this happened, I saw him one last time,” said Harris. “I wanted to help with another benefit for a man who was killed in Bay St. Louis. My truck was experiencing problems on Highway 607. He actually blocked traffic for me to get off of the road and helped me get to the benefit. I was smiling, he was smiling, he’s a great guy. People support law enforcement, especially around here. It doesn’t matter who it is or what, it shouldn’t happen to anybody.”
Organizers said that you can get involved in the organization by visiting their Facebook page.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.