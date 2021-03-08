FULL INTERVIEW: Gov. Tate Reeves on a year of COVID-19 in Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - March 11, 2020 saw the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Mississippi. As we approach this ominous anniversary, WLOX News is taking a comprehensive look at the state of our community during the pandemic with a special half-hour program. “Mississippi Tested” will air Thursday, March 11 at 6:30pm on WLOX CBS.
As part of that special coverage, David Elliott sat down with Governor Tate Reeves to look back on how COVID-19 has affected Mississippians over the past year.
Early to mid-December was very concerning,” Reeves recalled. “The cases were raising fairly considerably, fairly rapidly. And we knew that December and Christmas could lend itself to some significant challenges. And that is when we really spent a lot of time thinking about our worst case scenarios from hospitalization standpoint. If you know what the peak is, you can plan for it. Some of our fears were coming into fruition as those numbers kept rising. Not knowing what the peak is certainly lead to some challenging days and some restless nights.”
A lot has changed since December with case numbers reaching new lows, and vaccinations ticking upwards every day. Monday, March 8, 2021, the Mississippi Department of Health reported just 70 COVID-19 cases statewide, and no new deaths.
The state also just passed the 1 million mark for vaccination doses distributed.
But Reeves admits getting to that point hasn’t been easy.
“We certainly got off to a slow start. We depended solely on our hospitals to distribute the vaccine. And while our hospitals in South Mississippi - particularly Gulfport Memorial and Singing River - had done fantastic work, that was not true all over the state,” Reeves said. Because of that, we had to do what we had done throughout this year and adapt and overcome. And that’s when we made the decision to activate more National Guard members and create these mass vaccination sites. And so we fast forward three months approximately from when we got the first vaccine and we are now in the position in that every vaccine we are getting on a weekly basis goes into somebody’s arm that week.”
Last week, Governor Reeves made the decision to end a state-imposed mask mandate and most other restrictions on businesses and gatherings. He believes the latest numbers no longer justify keeping mandates in place.
“I think we in Mississippi are very, very near a normal environment. We no longer have restrictions on outdoor venues,” Reeves said. “I think we are going to see individuals choose to continue to wear a mask. And I would submit to those individuals who have not been vaccinated that if you go into a large crowd and can’t socially distance, then wearing your mask makes perfect sense. And I encourage people to wear masks. I think if you are a little bit more concerned, if you are worried about the virus, if you are worried about being around other people that may or may not have been inoculated, then by all means wear a mask.”
Reeves said he trusts Mississippians to make the right decision for themselves. And he hopes others will be respectful of those choices.
“I’m against mask shaming and I have been since the beginning. I don’t think if you don’t want to wear a mask you ought to yell at somebody who does. And I don’t think if you do want to wear a mask you ought to yell at someone who doesn’t. We have to make individual decisions that are in the best interest of ourselves and our family. But, let’s be smart. We have seen, literally our numbers have plummeted over the last four to five weeks and we want to keep seeing that happen. Because it’s going to help us get more and more normal in the future.”
You can hear more from Governor Tate Reeves in our full interview with David Elliott.
