COVID-19 vaccine appointments now available at Winn-Dixie stores in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - People are now able to book appointments for COVID-19 vaccines at three Winn-Dixie locations in Harrison County.
Southeastern Grocers, Inc., parent company of Winn-Dixie grocery stores, announced that 1,100 Pfizer vaccines are being sent to five Mississippi store locations, three of which are in South Mississippi at Gulfport, Long Beach and D’Iberville.
Eligible groups include:
- Long-term care facility residents and staff
- Teachers, staff and employees in K-12, pre-school or childcare settings
- First responders
- Healthcare personnel with direct patient contact
- Adults age 50 or older
- Anyone 16 or older with a chronic health condition that may put them at higher risk from COVID-19
Qualified individuals should visit www.winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine to book an appointment. Vaccines are only available to those who book appointments on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
