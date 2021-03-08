Control of clothing donation closet latest conflict with Harrison County Youth Court

Dickinson was on the bench Monday and not at the supervisors’ meeting. He issued a statement, saying, “I take the position that the clothing items, etc., at issue are Intervention Court property pursuant to Miss. Code Ann. Section 9-23-19, which requires the property be used for intervention court purposes only. If Mrs. Bordelon disputes that, I am happy to request an Attorney General’s opinion on the matter. Bottom line: I want to be sure the law is followed with respect to the distribution of that property.”