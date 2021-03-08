Another beautiful day

It’s another fantastic day! We’ll stay sunny this afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. The humidity will stay very low. It’s going to cool off quite a bit after the sunset tonight. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s by Tuesday morning.
Tuesday afternoon will be sunny and warm with highs in the low 70s. We’ll warm up through the rest of the week thanks to a ridge of high pressure. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday through Friday. Inland towns could reach 80. More cloud cover will move in by the end of the week.
A few showers are possible by Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 70s.
