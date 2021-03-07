Visitors have a ball at Gulfport Sportsplex without mask mandate

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Warm temperatures and clear skies rolled through the first weekend without any Mississippi enforced mask mandates. It created a different, but no less competitive atmosphere at the Gulfport Sportsplex for the OTC Gulfport Beach Warz.
Among the 42 teams in town for the baseball tournament, few had as much confidence as the Crescent City Hooks.
“We’re about to pull out and win this tournament,” Jordain Pate said.
Travel teams from across the region hit the road for South Mississippi, eager to show off their talent.
“We’ve been together for like four years now and it’s just a bond that we have,” Jaxson Hanks said.
And with pandemic still an issue nationwide, the players are grateful to be playing on the diamond.
“It’s pretty fun that they allow us to play through all the COVID stuff,” Pate said.
While the teams were focused on racking up wins, family members took advantage of the lifted mask mandate, following safety guidelines only if they wanted to.
However, more focus was on the action rather than the virus.
“My team, we are athletic and we have a lot of ability through the field,” Pate said.
As state and health officials ease up on COVID-19 restrictions, more people are coming to the Magnolia State, including more competition.
“There wasn’t that much teams in the tournament,” Tyler Snider said. “So we won a couple during the pandemic.”
But, the bump in squads do not phase the Louisiana club, as long as they stick to the plan.
“(You got to) do your job in the field and hit good,” Snider said.
The goal now is to enjoy their sport, something travel teams couldn’t have done a year ago.
“People think that they’re little things but they’re great things for us,” Pate said.
Despite no mask mandate, state and health officials still ask people to wear their mask and continue other safety guidelines.
