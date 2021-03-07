Ethan Hill receives award for profound impact in B’ham homeless community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A big reward for a little guy. Ethan Hill has been making a difference in Birmingham’s homeless community for over five years. At only 10 years old, Ethan Hill has helped hundreds throughout the city’s homeless community. His work hasn’t gone unnoticed, He’s been in honored in a big way.
Ethan received the 2021 Academic Leader Award from the Minority Business Awards. He’s the only child to receive such a prestigious honor. Runner-ups include Miles College President Bobbi Knight and former president of Lawson State Perry Ward.
“I felt grateful. It’s not for me,” says Hill. “It’s for everybody that’s out here. It’s not for me. It’s for everybody. I’m going to be the one looking at it. But it’s going to be helping the homeless people in the long run.”
He says looking at his award inspires him to do more. Ethan says this year alone, he’s probably handed out over 150 of his care packages.
“It’s what God came down and called me to do. It’s just helping people,” says Hill. “That’s it. You come out here and you help the people that need help. God will bless you in the long run.”
Ethan says he plans to hand out bags not just during the holidays, but all year round.
“We’ll have to change up our bags and what was in them during the year because now there’s different things,” says Hill. “So we have more socks but less hats and gloves. But the people will still get the hats and gloves when the time comes around for them.”
Ethan’s has also started a t-shirt line. To find out how you can purchase one or make a donation, check out his Facebook page.
