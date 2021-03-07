Downtown Ocean Springs restaurant aims to satisfy customers after governor lifts mask mandate

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Restaurants are no longer under capacity restrictions and owners are now having to weigh the risk versus reward. However, some people choose to still wear one and one restaurant owner has taken that into consideration.
At the entrance of The Crawfish House, there’s a welcome sign that reads “Servers wear mask upon request” due to Gov. Tate Reeves lifting the COVID-19 restrictions.
“I posted on my Facebook page the unscientific poll trying to get a feel for how the public felt about having a mask-less server wait on their table,” said restaurant owner, Bill Roberts. “I left that poll up for about four or five days and it was about a 75 to 25 split.”
Roberts said he’s all for making his customers comfortable, those in favor of a mask and those who aren’t.
“If they would like for our servers to wear a mask just request it,” said Roberts. “They have them in their apron and are ready to put the mask on if the customers say that’s what they would like to have.”
Crawfish season itself can generate a large crowd, but Roberts said he doesn’t plan on packing his business to its max.
“We’re considered an outside restaurant, always were,” Roberts said. “On that note, we’ve always had our tables six feet apart, regardless it was the way we set up our floor plan. We haven’t really done a lot different with that regard. It’s crawfish season now and we may have a table or two extra in here.”
As people walked Government Street, they said the relaxed restrictions in the state gave them a sense of sanity, especially those who live in areas where COVID-19 restrictions are still in place.
“It does feel good not to wear the mask, but we’re kind of used to it because we been having to wear them for almost a year, but a lot of people still enforcing it and you got to have your mask,” said Alkeisha Robertson visiting from Louisiana. “So it’s kind of a little freedom, but not really.”
Both Robertson and Kenneth Weathers said they look forward to getting out more back home in Baton Rouge as they have here in South Mississippi.
To help keep up with the demand for to-go orders, Roberts said they built an additional building behind its location to help with the expanded business.
