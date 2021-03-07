Calm and cold tonight. Gorgeous Monday.

It has been gorgeous today! We’ve seen a few clouds here or there, but the sky will stay mostly clear tonight. Eventually temperatures will drop into the low 40s and upper 30s by Monday morning. The mid 30s are possible for inland areas.
However, we’re not going to stay cold for long. We’ll have plenty of sunshine tomorrow, and we’ll quickly warm up into the upper 60s by the afternoon. Inland spots will reach the low 70s.
Tuesday will be a little warmer with places reaching the low to mid 70s. There will be more sunshine. We’ll begin to warm up into the mid to upper 70s Wednesday through Friday thanks to a ridge of high pressure. While stray showers can’t be ruled out, many of us will stay dry. The humidity will be higher, and we may see a little more cloud cover.
