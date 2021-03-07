Beach vendors are back and hoping for a better season

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Few beach vendors have been around as long as Pat Pigott, owner of Get Wet Inc. In his more than three decades in the business, he’s been through a lot.
What gets him through, is his positivity, but the last two years tested his resolve.
“Year before last, you know, they shut us down completely because of the algae in the water,” Pigott said. “And then, last year, I had to move my stuff off the beach five times because of storms. So yeah, I’m hoping for a little less climatic year, so to speak. I would like a smooth year.”
This is the first weekend for vendors to open business along the Harrison County beachfront. The season goes through Oct. 31.
He defines success this way: “If I can just get a full season in, I’m going to be ecstatic.”
As far as the pandemic, Pigott said the beach is where people should feel safe.
“Last year, we talked to everybody down here on the beach and none of my crew or anybody with crews I know on the beach contracted COVID-19,” said Pigott. “So, the beach has got to be a safe place to be. Because, I mean, we’re living proof of that.”
He and seven other vendors set up in Biloxi, and Pigott said they all are important for tourism.
“I probably, literally, talk to 30,000-40,000 people face-to-face a year,” said Pigott. “So, it’s crazy. We all do our best to be good ambassadors because it benefits everybody.”
And it brings in people like first-time visitor Trevonte Hardy of Alabama.
“Little activities like this are very, very important to do,” said Hardy. “It’s more fun instead of just sitting on the beach and sun tanning and stuff. But you can do all the activities as well.”
Shy Fernandez is celebrating her 20th birthday with sister Shyrealle, and the vending amenities make it a sweeter visit.
“It’s so important because the summer time is coming,” Shy said. “We’re trying to enjoy ourselves, get out, get in the sun. And have a good time with our friends and our family. And we don’t have this, what do we have? Sand.”
Shyrealle added “When you go out of town, this is very important. We get to enjoy ourselves. Not just have fun on the beach, we can ride Jet Skis, we can go parasailing, ride the bikes. We get to have fun!”
