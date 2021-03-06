Southern Miss spring practice in full swing

Head man Will Hall and his new crew continue to install their new system in Hattiesburg as the Golden Eagles are now well into padded practices. One of the many things to watch this offseason is the quarterback battle - with Jack Abraham gone, the position is up for grabs. Two names that have popped up early on are true freshman Tee Webb, and returning sophomore Trey Lowe, who saw time in four games last year - and has made big strides since.