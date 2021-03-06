Southern Miss spring practice in full swing

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - Southern Miss enjoyed its fifth practice of spring ball on Thursday.
Head man Will Hall and his new crew continue to install their new system in Hattiesburg as the Golden Eagles are now well into padded practices. One of the many things to watch this offseason is the quarterback battle - with Jack Abraham gone, the position is up for grabs. Two names that have popped up early on are true freshman Tee Webb, and returning sophomore Trey Lowe, who saw time in four games last year - and has made big strides since.
“Trey Lowe, he has more arm more, arm strength, and he’s more accurate on his deep ball,” wide receiver Jason Brownlee said. “He’s gained plenty of confidence since last year. He’s getting better day-by-by. Everybody is getting better day-by-day, but he’s more composed, and he built up his confidence more. If he keeps that up, he’s going to be unstoppable.”
