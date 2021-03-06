‘Only in Jackson’: Woman filmed twerking on JPD cruiser not to face charges

By Anthony Warren | March 6, 2021 at 9:24 AM CST - Updated March 6 at 1:06 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police say a woman who was videoed twerking on a JPD cruiser Friday will not face charges.

A video posted to Youtube by Save JXN shows the woman dancing on the hood of a JPD vehicle.

The person filming can be heard saying, “Only in Jackson, Miss.”

Two officers attempt to coax the woman off of the car before a female officer has to physically remove her.

JPD Spokesman Sam Brown said he had seen the video and said the woman was not arrested.

He said officers had responded to a call and that the woman was not a party in that matter.

The address and nature of the call were not immediately available.

