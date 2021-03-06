The Biloxi Islamic Center hosts drive-thru food giveaway

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Islamic Center teamed up with Gulfport’s Morning Star Baptist Church and Extend a Hand Help a Friend to host a food drive-thru giveaway.
Directors said the organizations had over 300 boxes of food to give away. We’re told the food items included, fresh produce, meat, bread, and dessert.
Organizers explained that the point of the food drive was to reach communities that may not have as many resources than others. One of the center’s members, Shaheed Ali, said he’s proud to help people in the community who may need food during trying times.
“Because we’re in a pandemic and because of our partnership,” said Ali. “We helped them over there in Gulfport, so today they came over here and brought resources so we can feed the community that we’re apart of.”
Jeffrey Hulum III, Extend a Hand Help a Friend CEO, said that more groups should come together to give back to the community.
“It says a lot about the whole entire Coast of the community,” said Hulum. “It also shows how determined the ministry that the Islamic Center and the Morning Star Baptist Church are for them to collaborate to feed the people of the Mississippi Gulf Coast.”
Morning Star Baptist Church pastor John Whitfield, explained that it’s time for leaders to stop relying on each other to complete the mission. He said that more initiatives could solve issues quicker.
“There are a lot of people who are without jobs and without resources and we collaborated for the purpose to feed the gap. If each one, reach one, then we can help the community,” said Whitfield. “We need to stop depending on others to do it, it starts with us.”
Organizers said that the center plans to host more food giveaways in the future.
