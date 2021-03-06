Beautiful weather this weekend

It’s going to be fantastic this weekend! Clouds will clear out today, and we’ll stay sunny this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. It will be a little breezy with a northeast wind around 10-20 MPH.
The sky will stay clear tonight. We’ll drop into the low to mid 40s by Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will be sunny and mild with highs in the mid 60s. Monday will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
Thanks to a ridge of high pressure, we’ll warm up through the rest of the week. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the low 70s. We’ll warm up into the mid 70s by Thursday.
