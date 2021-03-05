Tim Jones invited to 2021 NFL Combine

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - Golden Eagle wideout and Biloxi alum Tim Jones received an invite to the NFL Combine this week.
Jones is the only Golden Eagle to receive an invite this year, and one of just over 300 players in all. The event will not be held in-person this year, and all interviews and testing will be virtual, with individual workouts being held at Pro Days.
Jones had just over 2,000 receiving yards in his Southern Miss career, including a career-high four touchdowns in 2020, despite playing in only six games.
