Southern Miss searching for offensive spark

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - Southern Miss is back to a .500 record after Wednesday’s loss to Mississippi State, and have now dropped back-to-back games for the first time since May of 2019. The Golden Eagles managed just one run on three hits, none of which came in the final three innings of the ballgame. The team’s batting average on the season is down to .179, with an on-base percentage of just .319. Two numbers with which Scott Berry is not pleased - and he said changes in the lineup may be in order sometime in the near future.
“This weekend, I’ll make some moves to see if we can get some offense in there and get some type of spark that we need to get out of the gates,” Berry said. “We’re putting so much pressure on our pitching staff to go out there and throw up zeroes inning after inning. It’s taxing on them, and we’re going to have to do something offensively to help that.”
