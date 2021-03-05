Southern Miss searching for offensive spark

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - Southern Miss is back to a .500 record after Wednesday’s loss to Mississippi State, and have now dropped back-to-back games for the first time since May of 2019. The Golden Eagles managed just one run on three hits, none of which came in the final three innings of the ballgame. The team’s batting average on the season is down to .179, with an on-base percentage of just .319. Two numbers with which Scott Berry is not pleased - and he said changes in the lineup may be in order sometime in the near future.