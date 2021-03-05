Recycling goes next level at D’Iberville High School

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The classrooms at D’Iberville High School have plenty of desks, school supplies, and now recycling bins.
Those bins come courtesy of an Environmental Education Grant from Mississippi Power. Last year, the school’s Eco-Warrior Environmental Club stared recycling with cardboard boxes.
However, through the grant, they use the bins to collect more than 3,200 pounds of items a month. In the past, they averaged about 1,900 pounds.
“I sent an email to my principal and asked why we don’t recycle,” said Evelyn McQueen, D’Iberville High instructor. “She said, that’s a good question. Go for it. We started last year with just cardboard boxes in the classrooms, and thanks to the grant, we have them in every single classroom.”
This year, those Mississippi grants went to 12 teachers all across the company’s service territory in the amount of $18,000.
“This is our fifth year of doing the Mississippi Power Environmental Education Grants,” said Patrick Chubb, Mississippi Power environmental specialist. “Over that five years, we’ve been able to give away more than $105,000 in 200 projects.”
