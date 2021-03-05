Pascagoula-Gautier school librarians helping small Texas school district recover from fire

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier Middle School librarian Rachel Williams began her career as a school librarian right after Hurricane Katrina hit. So, she knows what it’s like to be in need, and what it’s like to get unsolicited help.
“I do remember many businesses and companies donating lots of books to us,” said Williams. “And so I just want to pay it forward because we had somebody that helped, we can teach our kids to be the same.”
Williams is coordinating a project to help Dew Independent School District in Teague, Texas recover from an electrical fire during the ice storm that destroyed their library.
The tiny district has only 180 students in Pre-K through eighth grade. Most of the volunteer firefighters who fought the blaze attended school there.
“Everything was a complete loss,” said Elizabeth Jernigan, Dew Independent School District Librarian. “Our four exterior walls are still standing, but everything inside the library, if it’s not in ashes, it’s gone because of smoke damage.”
Word of the fire has spread across the internet, and Jernigan said she has received messages from across the south and as far away as Ukraine. That also includes the Pascagoula-Gautier School District.
“I just wanted to help and spread the word,” said Williams. “And now all the librarians in our district are helping with getting books donated and helping with the Amazon book drive and the kids in art classes doing the cards.”
And art teacher Charles Jordan is incorporating a lesson he already had planned into providing a moral boost for the district.
His students are making Dr. Seuss-themed cards that is giving a boost to Gautier students also.
“Doing stuff like this makes us feel like better persons about ourselves, and it makes us feel like we’re doing something productive,” said Gautier Middle School Student Lindsey Alcantara. “It makes us feel better about ourselves and it makes us feel good to know that we’re doing something good for people.”
The help is more than welcome.
“It is truly amazing how people have found out and reached out to me,” said Jernigan. “It is really, really cool. It has been the most, all I can say is humbling. It really makes you realize that there are some many good people still in this world.”
If you want to donate to the Dew Independent School District’s Amazon Book Drive, click here.
