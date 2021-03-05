‘Out-of-body experience’ -- Couple recalls vehicle being stolen hours before crash that killed cheerleader

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Shelby County couple couldn’t believe what the sheriff was telling them over the phone, that their stolen truck had been used in a crash that killed an innocent teenage girl.
The terrified woman had been held at gunpoint a few hours earlier when the suspect, Michael Dewitt, allegedly stole their truck.
The woman and her husband, who asked to remain anonymous, would later learn Dewitt had been arrested after an alleged drug-fueled crime spree that would lead to the death of 17-year-old Butler High School cheerleader Madelynn Troutt.
“That’s the real tragedy,” the woman said. “I’m just a little bleep along the way.”
The woman told WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters that on Monday, she noticed when a young man pulled up to her barn in a sport-utility vehicle. He was tossing things in the back of their truck, she said, when their eyes met.
“He walked from behind the truck, took a sort of shooter stance and pointed his gun at me,” she said. “I was stunned momentarily. He said it again, ‘Get out of here, now.’”
The woman then ran toward her house to call 911.
“On the way, I kept thinking, ‘Is he going to shoot me in the back to keep this from happening?’” she said.
She said she was relieved when she heard him take off. But, hours later, the real heartache came when they turned on the news, and learned a teenager was dead.
“There was our truck, there was the wreck,” the woman said. “It just seemed like an out-of-body experience, really.”
The more she and her husband learned about Dewitt, the more it hurt.
“He’s left a whole trail of destruction from Shelby to Jefferson County,” her husband said. “It’s not right.”
The couple was stunned after a series of WAVE 3 News Troubleshooter investigations exposed that Dewitt had a long history of crimes which included three arrests in eight months, nearly a dozen more charges from the state of Ohio, had bonded out of jail when the Bail Project paid $5,000 to get him out just two weeks before the crash
“And you wonder where the justice system is broken down,” the truck’s owner said. “Where a man can commit that many crimes and disrupt the lives of so many people, and destroy a life and I’m sorry.”
The couple said they believe in fairness when it comes to the justice system, but that the Bail Project should have never bailed someone out with such a long history of crimes.
“They got this one wrong,” the man said.
The couple said they will soon reach out to Troutt’s parents to meet them, and in the meantime, they will continue to keep them in their prayers.
