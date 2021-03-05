Mississippi’s Air National Guard receive 9 new state flags

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann presented nine new Mississippi flags to the 172 AW Mississippi Air National Guard Friday, March 5.
“Their missions often require ferrying home our wounded warriors, and these flags show our state is there to help them in a time of need,” said Hosemann.
Wing Commander Colonel Tommy Tillman and Major General Durr Boyles met with Hosemann to accept the flags. They will be attached to the rafters of the C-17 military transport aircraft used by the unit.
