MGCCC announces new attendance policies

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - MGCCC announced new policies on Thursday for both indoor and outdoor sporting events.
For basketball games, 50 percent capacity will be allowed inside, with more tickets available to the student body, as well as a limited number of tickets dedicated to the general public. Tickets will go on sale at noon of gameday at mgcccbulldogs.com/tickets.
For baseball and softball, the school is allowing full capacity, with masks and social distancing encouraged. Students can enter by showing ID, while fans can purchase tickets online, or at the gate, beginning on Friday, March 5.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.