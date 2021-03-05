Kari Wilkinson elected Ingalls Shipbuilding President; Brian Cuccias retiring April 1

As Wilkinson steps into her new role as Ingalls President, the shipyard will say goodbye to outgoing president Brian Cuccias, who has held the job since 2014. His career with the shipyard began in 1979 when he joined Litton Data Systems as a financial analyst on several Navy programs. Prior to becoming president of Ingalls, Cuccias held various positions of increasing responsibility at the division including vice president, amphibious ship programs and vice president, program management.