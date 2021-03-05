Getting Approved: Tips for landing your dream home despite bad credit

“Used to be, you could get by with a 600 or 620,” Walker said. “But we’ve seen, especially since COVID hit, and I think it’s because a lot of the banks are taking a little more of a risk as far as people losing their jobs, being laid off, so now they raised that credit score limit up to 640. However, there are still some programs that you can get as low as a 580, but they are a little bit harder to get qualified and done.”